QPR v Leeds: How to watch the Championship on TV and live stream

Leeds are under increasing pressure to pick up results with the chasing pack gaining and league leaders West Brom faltering.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men have ben inconsistent of late with just one win in their last six Championship outings.

They remain just one point behind West Brom – who are suffering from a stark dip in form – but the gap down to third is closing with Brentford just six points behind and gaining fast.

QPR host Leeds this weekend in a bid to rediscover their own lethal touch.

The Rs trounced Cardiff 6-1 in the league on New Year’s Day before demolishing Swansea 5-1 in the FA Cup but have lost three of their last five in all competitions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the QPR v Leeds game on TV and online.

What time is QPR v Leeds?

QPR v Leeds will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 18th January 2020.

How to watch QPR v Leeds on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 12:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

On their day, QPR have the ability to outscore anyone, but they’re sitting in 15th for a reason – they simply can’t defend.

Mark Warburton’s men have scored the second-highest tally of goals and conceded the second-highest amount in the Championship this season.

Leeds have been involved in some wild, high-scoring games lately, and this may be no exception.

Prediction: QPR 2-3 Leeds