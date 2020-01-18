Accessibility Links

Masters snooker 2020 schedule: Semi-finals – Saturday 18th January

The Masters snooker tournament schedule information has been confirmed – RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the semi-finals

Masters

The Masters tournament is down to the final four with a wide-open field left to battle it out for the crown.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for the semi-finals of the Masters snooker tournament.

Masters snooker 2020 schedule – Semi-finals

All times approximate.

Saturday 18th January – Semi-finals

TBC v TBC

1:00pm (Eurosport 2)

1:15pm (BBC1)

TBC v TBC

7:00pm (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

How to watch Masters snooker on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the action this afternoon for free on BBC1 from 1:15pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Eurosport will also show live coverage throughout the evening on TV and online.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

