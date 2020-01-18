Liverpool v Man Utd: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Liverpool host Manchester United in an inevitably fierce affair at Anfield this weekend.

Advertisement

The Reds are steaming ahead in the Premier League title race with 20 wins out of their opening 21 games.

United are the only team to successfully take a point off Jurgen Klopp’s men this season, and were even close to winning that game at Old Trafford before Adam Lallana’s late equaliser.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have won three of their last four top flight outings and will be determined to make a game of their short trip to Liverpool.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Man Utd game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is Liverpool v Man Utd?

Liverpool v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 19th January 2020.

How to watch Liverpool v Man Utd on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 4:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

On paper, you can only say Liverpool – let’s get that clear.

However, United should certainly not be written off just yet.

Marcus Rashford – who scored in the reverse fixture – should be fit to go again and is enjoying the best season of his career.

Solskjaer’s men went into the Old Trafford fixture as rank outsiders but dug deep to produce an impassioned performance in front of their home fans, and we so nearly rewarded with maximum points.

Liverpool are likely winners, but this one will be an absorbing afternoon for both sides.

Advertisement

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Man Utd