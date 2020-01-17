Accessibility Links

  Football Times podcast: Premier League Week 23 preview and FPL tips

Football Times podcast: Premier League Week 23 preview and FPL tips

Football Times podcast previews Week 23 of Premier League action on TV

Football Times podcast

The Premier League has taken on a very different shape since Christmas with several strugglers on the rise and elite side stalling in their quest for glory.

Football Times returns to preview the upcoming top flight games on TV with Chelsea, Liverpool and red-hot Watford all in action.

Fresh episodes will be released every Wednesday to bring you the latest news and views ahead of each Premier League game on the box.

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts is joined by BBC Match of the Day magazine digital editor Matt Ketchell in Week 22.

Michael and Ketch also offer their latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of Gameweek 23.

You can listen to the brand new Football Times podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including Apple / Spotify / Acast.

