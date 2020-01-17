How to watch McGregor v Cowboy: UFC 246 live stream, UK and US start time

Conor McGregor will step into the Octagon for the first time in over a year when he faces Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246.

The Irish megastar hasn’t fought since his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Conor McGregor v Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

Where to watch in the USA: ESPN+

Where to watch in the UK: BT Sport Box Office

When is McGregor v Cowboy?

McGregor v Cowboy takes place in the early hours of Sunday 19th January 2020 in UK time.

The UFC 246 prelims will start around 1:00am, the main card will take place at 3:00am.

What time is McGregor v Cowboy?

McGregor will step into the Octagon with Cowboy at approximately 5:00am UK time once the prelims and the rest of the main card are complete.

How to watch McGregor v Cowboy in UK

The fight will be live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

Fans will be able to purchase the fight for a one-off fee of £19.95.

You can soak up the entire build-up and full UFC 246 card ahead of McGregor and Cowboy’s showdown, with plenty of big names in the mix.

How to watch McGregor v Cowboy in US

US fans can watch the fight live in the US via ESPN+.

On it’s own, EPSN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. You can purchase the Mcgregor v Cowboy PPV only for $64.99 or combine it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.98, an over 25% saving.

Where is McGregor v Cowboy?

The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, USA.

UFC 246 card

