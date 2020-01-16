Masters snooker 2020 schedule: Day 5 – Thursday 16th January

Shaun Murphy returns to the table in the Masters quarter-finals after dumping top seed Judd Trump out of the competition at the first hurdle.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for Day 5 of the Masters snooker tournament.

Masters snooker 2020 schedule – Day 5

All times approximate.

Thursday 16th January – Quarter-finals

Shaun Murphy v Joe Perry

1:00pm (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

Ali Carter v John Higgins

7:00pm (BBC2)

7:00pm (BBC Red Button)

6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

How to watch Masters snooker on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the action this afternoon for free on BBC2 from 1:00pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Eurosport will also show live coverage throughout the evening on TV and online.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.