Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Masters snooker 2020 schedule: Day 5 – Thursday 16th January

Masters snooker 2020 schedule: Day 5 – Thursday 16th January

The Masters snooker tournament schedule information has been confirmed – RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about Day 5

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Shaun Murphy

Shaun Murphy returns to the table in the Masters quarter-finals after dumping top seed Judd Trump out of the competition at the first hurdle.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for Day 5 of the Masters snooker tournament.

Masters snooker 2020 schedule – Day 5

All times approximate.

Thursday 16th January – Quarter-finals

Shaun Murphy v Joe Perry

1:00pm (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

Ali Carter v John Higgins

7:00pm (BBC2)

7:00pm (BBC Red Button)

6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

How to watch Masters snooker on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the action this afternoon for free on BBC2 from 1:00pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Eurosport will also show live coverage throughout the evening on TV and online.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Advertisement

Tags

All about Live Snooker: the Masters

Shaun Murphy
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

England Harry Kane

Sport calendar 2020 Our complete TV guide to sporting events this year

Formula E London

Formula E 2019/20 race calendar and TV guide

NFL Cleveland Browns

NFL Playoff schedule and UK TV guide

2020 Formula 1 race calendar

Formula 1 2020 race calendar and TV guide