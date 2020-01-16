Europa League TV schedule 2019/20: How to watch every game – fixtures, dates, kick-off times
The Europa League has extra spice in 2019/20 from a British perspective with five representatives still going strong in the tournament.
Wolves are loving life on the continent, while Manchester United and Arsenal have also reached the knockout stages.
Old Firm duo Celtic and Rangers round off the British contingent and will both have lofty ambitions after reaching this stage of the competition.
RadioTimes.com will round up the Europa League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how to watch every game live on TV and online.
How to watch Europa League live on TV in the UK
Europa League games are shown live on BT Sport on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.
If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.
There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and regular TV highlights shows.
Europa League fixtures
All games in UK time
Round of 32 – First leg
Thursday 20th February
Sporting CP v İstanbul Başakşehir (5:55pm)
Ludogorets v Inter (5:55pm)
Frankfurt v Salzburg (5:55pm)
Shakhtar Donetsk v Benfica (5:55pm)
Getafe v Ajax (5:55pm)
Copenhagen v Celtic (5:55pm)
CFR Cluj v Sevilla (5:55pm)
Club Brugge v Man Utd (5:55pm)
Wolves v Espanyol (8:00pm)
Wolfsburg v Malmö (8:00pm)
Roma v Gent (8:00pm)
Rangers v Braga (8:00pm)
Bayer Leverkusen v Porto (8:00pm)
APOEL v Basel (8:00pm)
Olympiakos v Arsenal (8:00pm)
AZ Alkmaar v LASK (8:00pm)
Round of 32 – Second leg
Wednesday 26th February
Braga v Rangers (5:00pm)
Thursday 27th February
Espanyol v Wolves (5:55pm)
Malmö v Wolfsburg (5:55pm)
Gent v Roma (5:55pm)
Porto v Bayer Leverkusen (5:55pm)
Basel v APOEL (5:55pm)
LASK v AZ Alkmaar (5:55pm)
İstanbul Başakşehir v Sporting CP (5:55pm)
Inter v Ludogorets (8:00pm)
Salzburg v Frankfurt (8:00pm)
Benfica v Shakhtar Donetsk (8:00pm)
Ajax v Getafe (8:00pm)
Celtic v Copenhagen (8:00pm)
Sevilla v CFR Cluj (8:00pm)
Arsenal v Olympiakos (8:00pm)
Man Utd v Club Brugge (8:00pm)
Round of 16
Draw: Friday 28th February
First leg: Thursday 12th March
Second leg: Thursday 19th March
Quarter-finals
Draw: Friday 20th March
First leg: Thursday 9th April
Second leg: Thursday 16th April
Semi-finals
Draw: Friday 20th March
First leg: Thursday 30th April
Second leg: Thursday 7th May
Final
Wednesday 27th May