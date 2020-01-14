West Brom v Stoke: How to watch the Championship on TV and live stream

West Brom can’t afford many more slip-ups if they are to cling onto top spot in the Championship ahead of their clash with Stoke.

Advertisement

The Baggies remain top of the table by a point – seven points ahead of third – but have failed to win any of their last five.

Slaven Bilic will be desperate to kick-start a winning run of form to give them the best possible platform ahead of the final straight.

Stoke have struggled all season but a couple of wins in recent weeks have kept them afloat.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the West Brom v Stoke game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is West Brom v Stoke?

West Brom v Stoke will kick off at 8:00pm on Monday 20th January 2020.

How to watch West Brom v Stoke on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

West Brom have the talent, but their strikers have lacked a clinical edge in recent weeks.

Hal-Robson Kanu, Charlie Austin and Matt Phillips have just one goal between them in their last 18 combined appearances.

Stoke represents a good occasion to get the confidence flowing again, however.

Advertisement

Prediction: West Brom 1-0 Stoke