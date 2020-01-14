Newcastle v Chelsea: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Chelsea travel to the North East for a showdown with Newcastle at St James’ Park this weekend.

The Blues are in relatively solid form compared to a tricky period heading into the Christmas schedule.

They clung onto their place in the top four despite a drop-off in performances, and boast a healthy five-point gap over Manchester United.

Newcastle are winless in four – including three defeats – and are battling a burgeoning injury list.

Up to 13 players are doubts for this one, but Steve Bruce will hope for good news on several fronts ahead of the game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Newcastle v Chelsea game on TV and online.

What time is Newcastle v Chelsea?

Newcastle v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 18th January 2020.

How to watch Newcastle v Chelsea on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Chelsea have form and rotation options on their side.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount and Willian are likely to support Tammy Abraham in attack, providing plenty of pace against an inevitably makeshift Newcastle defence.

Frank Lampard’s men should complete the job without too much hassle.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-3 Chelsea