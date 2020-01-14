Masters snooker 2020 schedule: Day 4 – Wednesday 15th January

Mark Williams is among the big-hitters in action on the fourth day of Masters action.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for Day 4 of the Masters snooker tournament.

Masters snooker 2020 schedule – Day 4

All times approximate.

Wednesday 15th January – First round

Kyren Wilson v Jack Lisowski

1:00pm (BBC2)

1:00pm (Eurosport 2)

Mark Williams v Stuart Bingham

6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

How to watch Masters snooker on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the action this afternoon for free on BBC1 from 1:00pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Eurosport will also show live coverage throughout the evening on TV and online.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.