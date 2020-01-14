Accessibility Links

Masters snooker 2020 schedule: Day 3 – Tuesday 14th January

The Masters snooker tournament schedule information has been confirmed – RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about Day 3

Judd Trump

Judd Trump begins his Masters title defence at Ally Pally today when he faces Shaun Murphy.

He kicks off Tuesday’s action, but there’s more excitement in store throughout the day.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for Day 3 of the Masters snooker tournament.

Masters snooker 2020 schedule – Day 3

All times approximate.

Tuesday 14 January – First round

Judd Trump v Shaun Murphy

1:00pm (BBC2)

1:00pm (Eurosport 2)

John Higgins v Barry Hawkins

6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

How to watch Masters snooker on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the action this afternoon for free on BBC1 from 1:00pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Eurosport will also show live coverage throughout the evening on TV and online.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

