FA Cup fixtures on TV: How to watch live on BBC and BT Sport
The FA Cup is in full swing – RadioTimes.com brings you the details on how to watch every televised game live on BBC and BT Sport
The FA Cup fourth round is on the way with full TV details confirmed.
Several televised third round replays must be played first, but then it’s full steam ahead with Liverpool and Manchester City among the televised sides in the last 32.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full set of FA Cup fixtures on TV.
FA Cup fixtures on TV – Third round replays
Tuesday 14th January
Preview: Tottenham v Middlesbrough (8:05pm) BBC
Wednesday 15th January
Preview: Man Utd v Wolves (7:45pm) BT Sport
FA Cup fixtures on TV – Fourth round
Friday 24th January
Northampton v Derby (8:00pm) BT Sport
Saturday 25th January
Brentford v Leicester (12:45pm) BBC
Hull v Chelsea (5:30pm) BT Sport
Sunday 26th January
Man City v Fulham (1:00pm) BBC
Watford/Tranmere v Wolves/Man Utd (3:00pm) BT Sport
Bristol City/Shrewsbury v Liverpool (5:00pm) BBC
Monday 27th January
Bournemouth v Arsenal (8:00pm) BT Sport
How to watch the FA Cup on TV
Matches will be split between BBC and BT Sport throughout the 2019/20 competition.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.
If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.