Burnley v Leicester: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Burnley are in dire straits ahead of their Premier League clash with Leicester at Turf Moor.

The Clarets have lost four consecutive games, a run that has coincided with Watford, Everton and Southampton belatedly kick-starting their seasons.

Sean Dyche’s men are one weekend of poor results away from slipping into the bottom three and will be desperate to claw something from Leicester.

The Foxes’ vague hopes of inspiring a title race have failed to materialise, but they will be more than content with nailing down their Champions League spot between now and May.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Burnley v Leicester game on TV and online.

What time is Burnley v Leicester?

Burnley v Leicester will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 19th January 2020.

How to watch Burnley v Leicester on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 1:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Leicester have suffered some disappointing results in recent weeks but they must be wary of giving up on their season with so much football still to play.

If Brendan Rodgers can lift his team’s spirits following their defeat to Southampton, they should have more than enough to overpower Burnley.

Prediction: Burnley 0-2 Leicester