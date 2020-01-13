Accessibility Links

Masters snooker 2020 schedule: Day 2 – Monday 13th January

The Masters snooker tournament schedule information has been confirmed – RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about Day 2

Mark Allen

The first day of the Masters 2020 saw shocks as Mark Selby and Ding Junhui were knocked out by Joe Perry and Ali Carter respectively.

Can the favourites avoid disaster this time around?

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for Day 2 of the Masters snooker tournament.

Masters snooker 2020 schedule – Day 2

All times approximate.

Monday 13 January – First round

Neil Robertson v Stephen Maguire

1:00pm (BBC2)

1:00pm (Eurosport 2)

Mark Allen v David Gilbert

6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

How to watch Masters snooker on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the action this afternoon for free on BBC1 from 1:00pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Eurosport will also show live coverage throughout the evening on TV and online.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

