Premier League TV fixtures 2019/20: Watch every match live on Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and Virgin Media
Complete Premier League UK TV coverage guide to the season, including dates, kick-off times, teams and how to watch
The Premier League 2019/20 season is approaching the halfway point with Liverpool leading the pack.
Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime will air live coverage of the Premier League this season, and we will keep you up-to-date with every televised match throughout the campaign.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports, NOW TV, BT Sport and Amazon Prime listings and schedules as well as links to our exciting match previews and score predictions.
How to watch Premier League 2019/20 games on TV and online
Sky Sports subscribers watch games via their TV channels or online through SkyGo on a range of devices. Customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
NOW TV offer a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Champions League and Europa League. Existing BT customers can add the sports package for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month. You can also buy a monthly pass for £25 without signing up to a contract.
Amazon Prime have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Virgin Media offer customers the full package to subscribe to Sky Sports, BT Sport and the Amazon Prime app loaded onto Virgin boxes, meaning you can watch every televised Premier League match from one remote. New customers can also pick up a free 12 months of Amazon Prime Video.
Premier League fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information will be updated throughout the season.
Televised matches in bold.
Friday 10th January
Preview: Sheffield United v West Ham (8:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 11th January
Preview: Crystal Palace v Arsenal (12:30pm) BT Sport
Chelsea v Burnley (3:00pm)
Everton v Brighton (3:00pm)
Leicester v Southampton (3:00pm)
Man Utd v Norwich (3:00pm)
Wolves v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Preview: Tottenham v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Sunday 12th January
Preview: Bournemouth v Watford (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Preview: Aston Villa v Man City (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 18th January
Watford v Tottenham (12:30pm) BT Sport
Arsenal v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Brighton v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Man City v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Norwich v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Southampton v Wolves (3:00pm)
West Ham v Everton (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Sunday 19th January
Burnley v Leicester (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Liverpool v Man Utd (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Tuesday 21st January
Aston Villa v Watford (7:30pm)
Bournemouth v Brighton (7:30pm)
Crystal Palace v Southampton (7:30pm)
Everton v Newcastle (7:30pm)
Sheffield United v Man City (7:30pm) BT Sport
Chelsea v Arsenal (8:15pm) BT Sport
Wednesday 22nd January
Tottenham v Norwich (7:30pm)
Leicester v West Ham (7:30pm) BT Sport
Man Utd v Burnley (8:15pm) BT Sport
Thursday 23rd January
Wolves v Liverpool (8:00pm) BT Sport
Saturday 1st February
Leicester v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport
Bournemouth v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Southampton (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Norwich (3:00pm)
Watford v Everton (3:00pm)
West Ham v Brighton (3:00pm)
Man Utd v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Sunday 2nd February
Burnley v Arsenal (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Tottenham v Man City (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 8th February
Everton v Crystal Palace (12:30pm) BT Sport
Norwich v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Brighton v Watford (5:30pm) BT Sport
Sunday 9th February
Sheffield United v Bournemouth (2:00pm) BT Sport
Man City v West Ham (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Friday 14th February
Wolves v Leicester (8:00pm) BT Sport
Saturday 15th February
Southampton v Burnley (12:30pm) BT Sport
Norwich v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Sunday 16th February
Aston Villa v Tottenham (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Arsenal v Newcastle (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Monday 17th February
Chelsea v Man Utd (8:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 22nd February
Chelsea v Tottenham (12:30pm) BT Sport
Burnley v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Brighton (3:00pm)
Southampton v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Leicester v Man City (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Sunday 23rd February
Man Utd v Watford (2:00pm)
Wolves v Norwich (2:00pm)
Arsenal v Everton (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Monday 24th February
Liverpool v West Ham (8:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Friday 28th February
Norwich v Leicester (8:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Subject to EFL Cup final participation
Saturday 29th February
Brighton v Crystal Palace (12:30pm) BT Sport
Bournemouth v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Burnley (3:00pm)
West Ham v Southampton (3:00pm)
Watford v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Sunday 1st March
Man City v Arsenal (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
or
Everton v Man Utd (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Subject to EFL Cup final participation
Tottenham v Wolves (3:00pm)
Saturday 7th March
Arsenal v West Ham (3:00pm)
Burnley v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Chelsea v Everton (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Watford (3:00pm)
Leicester v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Man Utd v Man City (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Norwich (3:00pm)
Southampton v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Wolves v Brighton (3:00pm)
Saturday 14th March
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Brighton v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Everton v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Man City v Burnley (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Norwich v Southampton (3:00pm)
Tottenham v Man Utd (3:00pm)
Watford v Leicester (3:00pm)
West Ham v Wolves (3:00pm)
Saturday 21st March
Burnley v Watford (3:00pm)
Chelsea v Man City (3:00pm)
Leicester v Brighton (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Man Utd v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Norwich v Everton (3:00pm)
Southampton v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Tottenham v West Ham (3:00pm)
Wolves v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Saturday 4th April
Bournemouth v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Arsenal v Norwich (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Wolves (3:00pm)
Brighton v Man Utd (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Burnley (3:00pm)
Everton v Leicester (3:00pm)
Man City v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Watford v Southampton (3:00pm)
West Ham v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Saturday 11th April
Burnley v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Chelsea v Watford (3:00pm)
Leicester v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Man Utd v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Newcastle v West Ham (3:00pm)
Norwich v Brighton (3:00pm)
Southampton v Man City (3:00pm)
Tottenham v Everton (3:00pm)
Wolves v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Saturday 18th April
Bournemouth v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Arsenal v Leicester (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Man Utd (3:00pm)
Brighton v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Everton v Southampton (3:00pm)
Man City v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Wolves (3:00pm)
Watford v Norwich (3:00pm)
West Ham v Burnley (3:00pm)
Saturday 25th April
Bournemouth v Leicester (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Brighton v Man City (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Burnley (3:00pm)
Man Utd v Southampton (3:00pm)
Norwich v West Ham (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Tottenham v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Watford v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Wolves v Everton (3:00pm)
Saturday 2nd May
Arsenal v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Burnley v Wolves (3:00pm)
Chelsea v Norwich (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Man Utd (3:00pm)
Everton v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Leicester v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Man City v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Southampton v Brighton (3:00pm)
West Ham v Watford (3:00pm)
Saturday 9th May
Bournemouth v Southampton (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Brighton v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Man Utd v West Ham (3:00pm)
Norwich v Burnley (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Everton (3:00pm)
Tottenham v Leicester (3:00pm)
Watford v Man City (3:00pm)
Wolves v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Saturday 17th May
Arsenal v Watford (3:00pm)
Burnley v Brighton (3:00pm)
Chelsea v Wolves (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Everton v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Leicester v Man Utd (3:00pm)
Man City v Norwich (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Southampton v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
West Ham v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
