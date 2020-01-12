Aston Villa v Man City: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Aston Villa and Manchester City return to Premier League action after both featuring in Carabao Cup semi-final ties during midweek.

City trail Liverpool by a seemingly unbridgeable 14-point gap going into the weekend, but all they can do is continue to fight in each game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Aston Villa v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is Aston Villa v Man City?

Aston Villa v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 12th January 2020.

How to watch Aston Villa v Man City on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 4:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Villa have enjoyed a couple of victories lately, but they are very much a hot or cold unit with little in between – highlighted by only three draws in 21 games.

City may be wounded in the grand scheme of 2019/20, but they still pose a great threat and should be able to see off their hosts at Villa Park.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Man City