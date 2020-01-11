Tottenham v Liverpool: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Tottenham host league-leaders Liverpool in a huge showdown in north London this weekend.

Spurs have limped into the new year on a three-game winless streak – including a 1-1 draw with Championship side Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

They will need to bring their A game to the table on Saturday with Liverpool still in top gear.

The Reds have kept eight clean sheets in their last 10 games in all competitions will hope to maintain their current run of five successive shut-outs.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tottenham v Liverpool game on TV and online.

What time is Tottenham v Liverpool?

Tottenham v Liverpool will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 11th January 2020.

How to watch Tottenham v Liverpool on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Liverpool’s first-team stars will be well-rested after watching their youth team secure a famous victory over Everton’s senior stars in the FA Cup third round.

The mood will be even higher on the red half of Merseyside this week, and the break will have the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah fit and fresh for Spurs.

Jose Mourinho simply must find a way to inject goals into his team without Harry Kane – but he may struggle to achieve that against Virgil van Dijk & co.

Prediction: Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool