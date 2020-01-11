Crystal Palace v Arsenal: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Arsenal travel to face Crystal Palace in their return to Premier League action this weekend.

The Gunners have enjoyed an upturn in form since the appointment of Mikel Arteta – epitomised by a confident 2-0 win against Manchester United and a dogged 1-0 victory over a relentless Leeds side in the FA Cup.

The Spanish boss still has plenty of work on his hands, but will be encouraged by his players’ strong response to his impassioned half-time team talk in the cup tie.

Palace are enjoying a cosy spell in the top half with plenty of solid draws topping up their points tally in recent weeks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Crystal Palace v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is Crystal Palace v Arsenal?

Crystal Palace v Arsenal will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 11th January 2020.

How to watch Crystal Palace v Arsenal on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Palace will hunker down and produce the brand of hard-to-beat football Roy Hodgson has perfected in Croydon.

The onus is on Arsenal to seize the initiative and break down their defences.

The Gunners’ own backline has hardened in recent weeks, while their attacking stars should have the quality to pick the lock and snatch a potential match-winner.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal