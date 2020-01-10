Rugby League on TV: How to watch Super League and more

Rugby League has another busy calendar with Super League action set to thrill once again.

Advertisement

Attention will then gradually shift to next year’s Rugby League World Cup – to be hosted in England.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up on how to watch rugby league on TV in the UK from your armchair and the broadcasters and streaming services you need to watch every competition live…

Super League (Sky Sports)

Date: 30th January 2020 – 10th October 2020

RFL Championship (Sky Sports)

Date: 31st January 2020 – 6th September 2020

Challenge Cup (BBC / Sky Sports)

Date: 11th January 2020 – 18th July 2020

Advertisement

Rugby League World Cup 2021 (BBC)

Date: 23rd October 2021 and 27th November 2021