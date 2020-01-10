Accessibility Links

  Football Times podcast: Premier League Week 22 preview – Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool in action

Football Times podcast previews Week 22 of Premier League action on TV

Football Times podcast

The Premier League has thrown up another intriguing round of fixtures following the Christmas and New Year rush.

Football Times returns to preview the upcoming top flight games on TV with Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool all in action.

Fresh episodes will be released every Wednesday to bring you the latest news and views ahead of each Premier League game on the box.

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts is joined by BBC Match of the Day magazine features editor Lee Stobbs in Week 22.

Michael and Lee also offer their latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of Gameweek 22.

You can listen to the brand new Football Times podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including Apple / Spotify / Acast.

