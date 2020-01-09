Tottenham v Middlesbrough: How to watch FA Cup third round replay on TV and live stream

Tottenham face Middlesbrough in an FA Cup third round replay in north London.

Advertisement

Spurs produced an abject display at the Riverside last weekend and found themselves 1-0 down thanks to an Ashley Fletcher strike.

Lucas Moura equalised to salvage the tie, but Jose Mourinho will demand a much better display on home soil.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tottenham v Middlesbrough game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is Tottenham v Middlesbrough?

Tottenham v Middlesbrough will kick off at 8:05pm on Tuesday 14th January 2020.

How to watch Tottenham v Middlesbrough on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC1 from 8:00pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Tottenham have all of the tools to go on and win the competition, the question is whether they want to.

Too often Spurs stars look a yard off the pace, overly casual and lacking intensity.

They should find a way through this one, but a drastic attitude shift will be required for Mourinho’s men to mark this season with any kind of success.

Advertisement

Prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Middlesbrough