Bournemouth v Watford: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Bournemouth and Watford go head-to-head in the Premier League this weekend

Watford Bournemouth

Watford could leapfrog Bournemouth on their way out of the relegation places with a victory at the Vitality Stadium this weekend.

The Hornets have been in excellent form since Nigel Pearson’s arrival and are currently enjoying a four-game unbeaten run – including three wins.

On the other hand, Bournemouth have won just one of their last 10 matches in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe’s side are in deep trouble having slid to 18th and despite his immense reputation on the south coast, his position will come under scrutiny if he fails to inspire a strong start to 2020.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bournemouth v Watford game on TV and online.

What time is Bournemouth v Watford?

Bournemouth v Watford will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 12th January 2020.

How to watch Bournemouth v Watford on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League (from 1:00pm) and Main Event (from 2:00pm) or online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Watford have looked solid at the back, creative in attack and getting the basics right in between – everything Bournemouth have failed to achieve this season.

These are testing times for Howe, and Nigel Pearson’s visitors will be confident of taking full advantage.

Prediction: Bournemouth 0-1 Watford

