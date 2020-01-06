Man Utd v Man City: How to watch Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on TV and live stream

Manchester United take on rivals Manchester City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie at Old Trafford.

United boast a rich history in the competition with five triumphs under their belt, the latest coming in 2017.

However, it is City who have dominated the tournament in recent years having won the League Cup four times in the last six seasons – with a total of six in their history.

Both teams will field their strongest line-ups in a bid for supremacy, though United are juggling a hefty injury list headed by the elusive Paul Pogba.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is Man Utd v Man City?

Man Utd v Man City will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 7th January 2020.

How to watch Man Utd v Man City on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

United love nothing more than taking a big, confident stride forward before shooting themselves in the foot and scuttling backwards.

They were truly woeful against Arsenal yet injuries may force Ole Gunnar Solskjaer into fielding a similar XI – Nemanja Matic and all.

City foster a relentless winning mentality in the domestic cups and will get off to a solid start in this tie.

Prediction: Man Utd 1-2 Man City