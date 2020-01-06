When is the FA Cup draw? How to watch FA Cup fourth round draw, time, ball numbers

The FA Cup draw for the fourth round takes place imminently with 16 ties set to be determined.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the FA Cup fourth round draw including ball numbers and TV details.

When is the FA Cup draw?

The FA Cup fourth round draw takes place on Monday 6th January 2020.

What time is the FA Cup draw?

The draw will commence at 7:35pm ahead of Arsenal v Leeds.

It is the final match of the third round and will kick off at 7:56pm.

How to watch the FA Cup draw

Fans can tune in to watch the draw for free on BBC1 from 7:30pm.

You can also live stream the draw via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Advertisement

FA Cup ball numbers