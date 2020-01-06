Accessibility Links

When is the FA Cup draw? How to watch FA Cup fourth round draw, time, ball numbers

The FA Cup fourth round draw is ready to go – but when does it take place?

FA Cup draw

The FA Cup draw for the fourth round takes place imminently with 16 ties set to be determined.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the FA Cup fourth round draw including ball numbers and TV details.

When is the FA Cup draw?

The FA Cup fourth round draw takes place on Monday 6th January 2020.

What time is the FA Cup draw?

The draw will commence at 7:35pm ahead of Arsenal v Leeds.

It is the final match of the third round and will kick off at 7:56pm.

How to watch the FA Cup draw

Fans can tune in to watch the draw for free on BBC1 from 7:30pm.

You can also live stream the draw via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

FA Cup ball numbers

  1. Leicester
  2. QPR
  3. Fulham
  4. Chelsea
  5. Wolves or Man Utd
  6. West Brom
  7. Rochdale or Newcastle
  8. Cardiff or Carlisle
  9. Oxford
  10. Sheffield United
  11. Southampton
  12. Liverpool
  13. Bristol City or Shrewsbury
  14. Bournemouth
  15. Sheffield Wednesday
  16. Bristol Rovers or Coventry
  17. Barnsley
  18. Man City
  19. Middlesbrough or Tottenham
  20. Reading or Blackpool
  21. Watford or Tranmere
  22. Norwich City
  23. Millwall
  24. Derby County
  25. Hull City
  26. Brentford
  27. Portsmouth
  28. Arsenal or Leeds
  29. West Ham
  30. Northampton
  31. Burnley
  32. Birmingham

