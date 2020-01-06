Brentford v QPR: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Brentford host QPR in a west London derby at Griffin Park this weekend.

Advertisement

The Bees have surged up the table into third place – nine points shy of the automatic spots – despite losing nine of their opening 26 games.

QPR are floundering in the bottom half, yet due to the tightness of the league, remain in with a shout of the play-offs if they can pull some form together between now and May.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Brentford v QPR game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is Brentford v QPR?

Brentford v QPR will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 11th January 2020.

How to watch Brentford v QPR on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 12:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Brentford boast the tightest defence in the league with just 20 goals conceded this term.

Ollie Watkins has 17 Championship strikes to his name at the other including two in Brentford’s brutal 4-0 execution of 10-man Bristol City – who also harbour promotion hopes – in their most recent league outing.

QPR have produced two stunning results in a row – a 6-1 win over Cardiff and 5-1 victory against Swansea – but it’s hard to predict whether that ruthless form is here to stay.

Advertisement

Prediction: Brentford 3-1 QPR