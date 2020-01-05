Liverpool v Everton: How to watch the FA Cup on TV and live stream

Liverpool host Everton in a Merseyside derby clash this weekend – a highlight of the FA Cup third round fixture list.

Advertisement

The Reds are in rampant form having won 19 of their 20 games so far this season and beat Everton 5-2 in a wild December encounter.

How times have changed in the space of a month, with Everton now led by Carlo Ancelotti who has guided his new side to two wins in his first three games plus a brave display though narrow defeat to Manchester City.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Everton game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is Liverpool v Everton?

Liverpool v Everton will kick off at 4:01pm on Sunday 5th January 2020.

Why is Liverpool v Everton at 4:01pm?

Kick off times are being intentionally delayed by a minute across the whole third round in support of the ‘Take a Minute’ to think about your mental health, part of the Heads Up campaign.

For more details on the campaign, check out the official FA website.

How to watch Liverpool v Everton on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC1 from 3:30pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

The question is simple: can Liverpool maintain their fitness levels and subsequently maintain their stunning form?

The Reds have played a lot of football over the last month with the Club World Cup on top of a hectic Premier League period.

They will rest faces this weekend, Everton are likely to follow suit, but you simply can’t bet against Jurgen Klopp’s boys.

Advertisement

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Everton