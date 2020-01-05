Accessibility Links

Championship top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

Championship top scorers will battle throughout the 2019/20 season for a shot at lifting the Golden Boot

Fulham Aleksandar Mitrovic

The Championship season is approaching Christmas with a fresh batch of strikers joining the regular faces in the hunt for personal glory as well as ‘three points for the team’.

The beauty of the Championship lies in its unpredictability, with any number of players in the hunt for the top award – but who will triumph by May?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship top scorers.

LAST UPDATED – 9:00am Thursday 2nd January 2020

  1. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 18 goals, 1 assist
  2. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) 17 goals, 2 assists
  3. Jarrod Bowen (Hull) 16 goals, 6 assists
  4. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) 14 goals, 1 assist
  5. Karlan Grant (Huddersfield) 12 goals, 4 assists
  6. Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) 12 goals, 2 assists
  7. Nakhi Wells (QPR) 11 goals, 3 assists
  8. Eberechi Eze (QPR) 10 goals, 6 assists
  9. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) 10 goals, 4 assists
  10. Patrick Bamford (Leeds) 10 goals, 2 assists

