BDO World Darts Championship: How to watch BDO Darts – TV, live stream, prize money

The BDO World Darts Championship is back for its traditional January slot in the sporting calendar.

However, it’s been anything but plain sailing for the beleaguered competition.

Reigning men’s champion Glen Durrant has been inducted into the PDC and will not feature, while Fallon Sherrock – who became the first woman to beat a man at the PDC World Darts Championships last month – has withdrawn due to prize money cuts.

Still, many will be keen for another dose of darts action – but how can you tune in?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the 2020 BDO World Darts Championship.

When is the 2020 BDO World Darts Championship?

Matches will take place from Saturday 4th January 2020 and run until Sunday 12th January 2020.

Where is the 2020 BDO World Darts Championship?

The 2020 BDO World Darts Championship will take place at Indigo in the O2 Arena, London.

How to watch and live stream the 2020 BDO World Darts Championship

The tournament will be available to watch on Eurosport and Quest in 2020.

For exact timings, check out the official Eurosport and Quest websites.

2020 BDO World Darts Championship prize money

Due to poor ticket sales, it was announced on 30th December 2019 that prize money will be slashed.

Reports suggest the total pot has shrunk from £359,000 to £150,000 though exact figures remain unconfirmed.

The winner of the men’s tournament was set to receive £100,000 and runner-up approximately £35,000 but those figures have reportedly been halved.

Who won the 2019 BDO World Darts Championship?

Glen Durrant won the men’s tournament in 2019 following a 7-3 win over Scott Waites in the final.

Mikuru Suzuki rocked the tournament by winning the women’s competition despite qualifying via the play-offs.