When is the Premier League winter break in 2019/20?
Winter is coming, and Premier League teams will be given a rest. RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on the 2019/20 break
Premier League teams will be handed a winter break for the first time in 2020 to give players a rest following the hectic festive schedule.
No mid-break, glove-trotting tournaments or internationals will be held, just a refreshing weekend off in advance of the final straight.
RadioTimes.com explains when every team’s scheduled winter break will take place.
When is the Premier League winter break?
A full round of 10 matches will be split between two weekends – February 8-9th and February 14-17th.
Four matches will be played on the first weekend and the remaining six will be played on the latter.
Check out our guide below to see when your team will have a break in February.
Premier League winter break fixtures
Saturday 8th February 2020
Everton v Crystal Palace (12:30pm)
Brighton v Watford (5:30pm)
Sunday 9th February 2020
Sheff Utd v AFC Bournemouth (2:00pm)
Man City v West Ham (4:30pm)
Teams on winter break:
Wolves, Leicester, Southampton, Burnley, Norwich, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Spurs, Arsenal, Newcastle, Chelsea, Man Utd
Friday 14th February 2020
Wolves v Leicester (8:00pm)
Saturday 15th February 2020
Southampton v Burnley (12:30pm)
Norwich v Liverpool (5:30pm)
Sunday 16th February 2020
Aston Villa v Spurs (2:00pm)
Arsenal v Newcastle (4:30pm)
Monday 17th February 2020
Chelsea v Man Utd (8:00pm)
Teams on winter break:
Everton, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Watford, Sheffield United, Bournemouth, Man City, West Ham