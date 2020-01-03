Wolves v Man Utd: How to watch the FA Cup on TV and live stream

Manchester United travel to face Wolves in the FA Cup in need of a boost.

The Red Devils were blown away by Arsenal on New Year’s Day while Wolves have kicked up a notch over the festive period.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men put up a brave fight against Liverpool before beating Manchester City at home and will now fancy their chances against a limping United outfit.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wolves v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is Wolves v Man Utd?

Wolves v Man Utd will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 4th January 2020.

How to watch Wolves v Man Utd on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Neither side really needs a gruelling FA Cup run this season given both teams’ exploits in the Europa League and United’s thirst for a top four finish.

United are likely to field a younger XI, and this would be an excellent chance for the hungry Wolves to stake their claim for silverware in 2019/20.

Prediction: Wolves 2-1 Man Utd