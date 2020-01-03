Six Nations 2020 TV schedule: How to watch every fixture live
The Six Nations will thrill the home nations and beyond once again in 2020 – we've got everything you need to know
Six Nations fever is ready to grip the nation once again with the home nations joining France and Italy in the showpiece annual tournament.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Rugby World Cup 2019 including how to watch every match.
When is the Six Nations 2020?
The tournament starts on Saturday 1st February 2020 and runs until Saturday 14th March 2020.
How to watch Six Nations in the UK
Fans can tune in to watch the games for free across BBC and ITV channels.
You can also live stream the matches via BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Specific broadcast details will be revealed closer to the tournament and will be included in our comprehensive fixture list below.
Six Nations 2020 fixtures
All fixtures and kick-off times in UK time
Round 1
Saturday 1st February
Wales v Italy (2:15pm)
Ireland v Scotland (4:45pm)
Sunday 2nd February
France v England (3:00pm)
Round 2
Saturday 8th February
Ireland v Wales (2:15pm)
Scotland v England (4:45pm)
Sunday 9th February 9
France v Italy (3:00pm)
Round 3
Saturday 22nd February
Italy v Scotland (2:15pm)
Wales v France (4:45pm)
Sunday 23rd February
England v Ireland (3:00pm)
Round 4
Saturday 7th March
Ireland v Italy (2:15pm)
England v Wales (4:45pm)
Sunday 8th March
Scotland v France (3:00pm)
Round 5
Saturday 14th March
Wales v Scotland (2:15pm)
Italy v England (4:45pm)
France v Ireland (8:00pm)
Who won the last Six Nations?
Wales are the reigning champions after winning the Grand Slam in 2019.
They toppled England in the third round of games, a result which proved vital in the hunt for glory.