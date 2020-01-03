Gillingham v West Ham: How to watch the FA Cup on TV and live stream

West Ham will make the trip to Kent for their FA Cup third round clash with Gillingham this weekend.

The Hammers will be rejuvenated following a 4-0 win over Bournemouth in David Moyes’ first game back at the London Stadium.

Gillingham sit 11th in League One but have enjoyed a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Gillingham v West Ham game on TV and online.

What time is Gillingham v West Ham?

Gillingham v West Ham will kick off at 6:15pm on Sunday 5th January 2020.

How to watch Gillingham v West Ham on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 6:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

West Ham are the sort of team who will rest players for this one, but will see the competition as a real chance to build momentum for the rest of the campaign on all fronts.

Moyes knows his job is simple, to keep the Hammers afloat in the top flight, but they should have enough quality to navigate their south east trip.

Prediction: Gillingham 1-3 West Ham