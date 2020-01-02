Swansea v Charlton: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Swansea will hope toe die their way back into the Championship play-off fold when they take on struggling Charlton at the Liberty Stadium tonight.

Advertisement

The Swans sit in 10th following a string of ups and downs in 2019/20 so far, but remain just two points off a top six berth.

Charlton are scrapping away in the relegation mix and know every point could make a huge difference when the season comes to the crunch in May.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Swansea v Charlton game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is Swansea v Charlton?

Swansea v Charlton will kick off at 7:45pm on Thursday 2nd January 2020.

How to watch Swansea v Charlton on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Swansea failed to make the most of a similar home match-up against 23rd-placed Barnsley at the weekend.

Steve Holland’s men are tough to break down but need to find a way to break down the teams they are expected to beat if they are to compete for promotion this year.

Advertisement

Prediction: Swansea 1-0 Charlton