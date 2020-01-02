Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury: How to watch Wilder v Fury 2 – TV, live stream, UK start time
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will go head-to-head once again in 2020
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will face off in February after going toe-to-toe in one of the finest heavyweight bouts in recent history.
Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title following a controversial split draw decision in December 2018.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury.
When is Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury 2?
The fight will take place on Saturday 22nd February 2020.
Where is Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury taking place?
The fight will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA.
Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury undercard
TBC
How to watch and live stream Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury in the UK
The fight is expected to be live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK.
Fans will be able to purchase the fight for a one-off fee
You can soak up the entire build-up and full undercard ahead of Wilder and Fury’s showdown, with several big names expected to be confirmed on the card.
How to watch and live stream Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury in the US
Fans can watch the fight live in the US via DAZN.
The streaming service is available in a monthly or annual plan with prices as low as $8.33 per month.
An annual pass will boast coverage of the biggest names in boxing throughout 2019 and into 2020.