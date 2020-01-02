Burnley 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Everything you need to know about Burnley during the 2019/20 Premier League season
Burnley continue to tread water in the Premier League under Sean Dyche but can they thrive – not just survive – in 2019/20?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Burnley’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Burnley fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
January
11: Chelsea v Burnley (3:00pm)
19: Burnley v Leicester (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
22: Man Utd v Burnley (8:15pm) BT Sport
February
2: Burnley v Arsenal (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
WINTER BREAK
15: Southampton v Burnley (12:30pm) BT Sport
22: Burnley v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
29: Newcastle v Burnley (3:00pm)
March
7: Burnley v Tottenham (3:00pm)
14: Manchester City v Burnley (3:00pm)
21: Burnley v Watford (3:00pm)
April
4: Crystal Palace v Burnley (3:00pm)
11: Burnley v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
18: West Ham v Burnley (3:00pm)
25: Liverpool v Burnley (3:00pm)
May
2: Burnley v Wolves (3:00pm)
9: Norwich v Burnley (3:00pm)
17: Burnley v Brighton (3:00pm)
Burnley kit 2019/20
Burnley are returning to Umbro for the first time since 1981 with their new 2019/20 kit. The classic claret remains on the home kit and Burnley revealed there was an 11 per cent increase in sales compared to their previous kit launch.
And their away kit is a light blue short with patterned chest.
Check out the Burnley kit here.
Behind The Scenes Video: Umbro Kit Shoothttps://t.co/F2Nh7yAklY
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 3, 2019
Burnley transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Joel Senior (Curzon Ashton) – Undisclosed
Erik Pieters (Stoke) – £1m
Jay Rodriguez (West Brom) – £5m
Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Leeds) – £2.48m
OUT
Anders Lindegaard – Released
Jon Walters – Retired
Peter Crouch – Released
Tom Heaton (Aston Villa) – £7.92m
How to watch Burnley games on TV and live streaming
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Burnley stadium facts
Name: Turf Moor
Capacity: 22,546
Location: Burnley
Year opened: 1883
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 73 yards
Burnley 2019/20 season preview
How will Burnley fare in 2019/20?