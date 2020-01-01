Newcastle v Leicester: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Leicester will hope to put their season back on track following a testing festive period for Brendan Rodgers’ men.

The Foxes were convincingly defeated by both Manchester City and Liverpool either side of Christmas to take a little shine off their terrific start to the campaign.

A weakened Leicester side toppled West Ham at the London Stadium though as they look to rebuild a head of steam.

Newcastle have been flirting with the top half so far in 2019/20 but will be determined to find consistency in the bid for a top 10 place.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Newcastle v Leicester game on TV and online.

What time is Newcastle v Leicester?

Newcastle v Leicester will kick off at 3:00pm on New Year’s Day (Wednesday 1st January 2020).

How to watch Newcastle v Leicester on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 2:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Leicester were outplayed in their toughest matches against City and Liverpool, but remain a deadly threat.

Many were rested against West Ham, meaning they’ll be chomping at the bit on Tyneside.

Prediction: Newcastle 0-2 Leicester