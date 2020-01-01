Man City v Everton: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Manchester City will host Everton in a fascinating clash at the Etihad.

City’s title hopes are fading fast as they sit 14 points behind Liverpool, while Everton have shot into the top 10 following Marco Silva’s departure.

Carlo Ancelotti has overseen two victories in two games since taking the reins from caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson who went unbeaten in three against Chelsea, Man Utd and Arsenal.

The Italian boss will hope to put up a stern fight in Manchester, particularly with plenty of competition for a place in the top half and beyond.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v Everton game on TV and online.

What time is Man City v Everton?

Man City v Everton will kick off at 5:15pm on New Year’s Day (Wednesday 1st January 2020).

How to watch Man City v Everton on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Manchester City remain a deadly threat despite their recent wobbles.

Kevin De Bruyne has been purring along in recent outings while Raheem Sterling is back on the goal trail.

However, Everton are tightening up and Dominic Calvert-Lewin has struck a hot patch of form. This could be another frustrating afternoon for Pep and the gang.

Prediction: Man City 1-1 Everton