West Ham v Bournemouth: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

West Ham begin a new era under David Moyes against Bournemouth following his reinstatement as Hammers boss.

The former Everton, Man Utd and Sunderland manager spent seven months at the London Stadium prior to Manuel Pellegrini’s appointment, but the Chilean failed to guide West Ham up the league in 2019/20.

The Hammers are teetering on the brink of the relegation zone and face a Bournemouth side also in dire straits.

Eddie Howe is under serious pressure to improve his team’s form or they face a tense second half of the campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the West Ham v Bournemouth game on TV and online.

What time is West Ham v Bournemouth?

West Ham v Bournemouth will kick off at 5:30pm on New Year’s Day (Wednesday 1st January 2020).

How to watch West Ham v Bournemouth on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:15pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Turning back to Moyes is hardly a display of strong long-term thinking by West Ham, but he proved steady enough during his first stint in east London.

Thankfully for Hammers fans, they’re up against one of the league’s most toothless teams as things stand.

If Bournemouth don’t get their act together going forward they could suffer a very costly defeat at the London Stadium.

Prediction: West Ham 2-0 Bournemouth