West Brom v Leeds: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

West Brom and Leeds face each other in a crucial battle for top spot in the Championship.

The teams are level on 51 points, nine ahead of third place but have both struggled for winning form in recent weeks.

West Brom are winless in three and have won just one of their last five.

Leeds secured a wild 5-4 win against Birmingham last time out to end their own three-game winless streak.

Both sides will be determined to steal a march in the title race and this is the perfect opportunity to do exactly that.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the West Brom v Leeds game on TV and online.

What time is West Brom v Leeds?

West Brom v Leeds will kick off at 5:15pm on New Year’s Day (Wednesday 1st January 2020).

How to watch West Brom v Leeds on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football, Mix and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

It’s the oldest cliche in the book, but absolutely anything could happen in this one and nobody would be shocked.

Leeds will be buoyed by that win over Birmingham, though West Brom boast the home advantage.

There’s barely anything to separate the sides – does anyone have the nerve to step up and become a match-winner?

Prediction: West Brom 2-2 Leeds