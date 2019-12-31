Arsenal v Man Utd: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Arsenal host Manchester United as Mikel Arteta seeks out his first win as Gunners manager.

The Spanish boss will have been crushed to see his side throw away the lead to lose against Chelsea at the weekend.

He must rally the troops to face United who have looked sharp in recent weeks despite moments of inconsistency.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is Arsenal v Man Utd?

Arsenal v Man Utd will kick off at 8:00pm on New Year’s Day (Wednesday 1st January 2020).

How to watch Arsenal v Man Utd on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

How could anybody trust Arsenal to pick up a result this season?

Even on the brink of victory, they still found a way to leave the Chelsea clash with nothing.

With mounting speculation over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future and a defence unable to stop leaking goals, this is a big chance for Man Utd to seize the points.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-3 Man Utd