PDC World Darts Championship: How to watch World Darts Championship – TV, live stream, prize money

Michael van Gerwen is gunning for his fourth PDC World Darts Championship title at Ally Pally.

Advertisement

The Dutchman will hope to extend his dominance in the post-Phil Taylor era and will no doubt have The Power’s stunning 14-title haul in the back of his mind during the annual competition.

Former world champion Raymond van Barneveld has called time on his career following a first-round defeat to Darin Young.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the 2020 PDC World Darts Championship.

When is the 2020 PDC World Darts Championship?

Matches will take place from Friday 13th December 2019 and run until Wednesday 1st January 2020, hence the reason for the tournament being branded as the 2020 edition.

Where is the 2020 PDC World Darts Championship?

The 2020 PDC World Darts Championship will take place at Alexandra Palace, London.

Over 50,000 darts fans are expected to flood through the doors over the course of the tournament.

How to watch and live stream the 2020 PDC World Darts Championship

You can watch the championship live on Sky Sports Darts – rebranded from Sky Sports Arena for the duration of the tournament.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the darts drama via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

2020 PDC World Darts Championship TV schedule

Monday 30th December

Sky Sports Darts / Main Event – from 7:00pm

Wednesday 1st January

Sky Sports Darts / Main Event – from 7:00pm

2020 PDC World Darts Championship prize money

Winners: £500,000

Runners-up: £200,000

Semi-finalists: £100,000

Quarter-finalists: £50,000

Fourth round losers: £35,000

Third round losers: £25,000

Second round losers: £15,000

First round losers: £7,500

Who won the 2019 PDC World Darts Championship?

Michael van Gerwen defeated Michael Smith 7-3 in the final following a dramatic tournament of shock early exits.

Rob Cross – defending champion at the time – was dumped out in the fourth round.

Advertisement

Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Mensur Sulkovic and Simon Whitlock all exited in the second round, paving the way for Van Gerwen to mop up the rest of the competitors.