Burnley v Aston Villa: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Aston Villa travel to Burnley in a bid to reverse their descent into the Premier League relegation mire.

Advertisement

The Villans have struggled to stick points on the board over Christmas and their turmoil was compounded with a 3-0 defeat ti Watford last weekend.

Burnley remain inconsistent – with a stack of wins and defeats to nil – but continue sit comfortably in the upper regions of the bottom half.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Burnley v Aston Villa game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is Burnley v Aston Villa?

Burnley v Aston Villa will kick off at 12:30pm on New Year’s Day (Wednesday 1st January 2020).

How to watch Burnley v Aston Villa on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 12:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Burnley are an all-or-nothing side who seem to pick the right times to claim points against those around them while leaving the elite sides to their own business.

Villa arrive at Turf Moor in increasingly dire straits despite the best efforts of Jack Grealish. It could be another rough afternoon for Dean Smith’s men.

Advertisement

Prediction: Burnley 2-0 Aston Villa