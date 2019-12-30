Accessibility Links

Brighton v Chelsea: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Brighton and Chelsea go head-to-head in the Premier League this week

Chelsea

Chelsea are aiming to consolidate their place in the top four against Brighton following a rocky December.

Frank Lampard’s men have lost three of their last five games in the Premier League but remain four points ahead of Man Utd lurking in fifth.

Brighton also endured a tough festive period but a victory over Bournemouth will have raised spirits on the south coast.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Brighton v Chelsea game on TV and online.

What time is Brighton v Chelsea?

Brighton v Chelsea will kick off at 12:30pm on New Year’s Day (Wednesday 1st January 2020).

How to watch Brighton v Chelsea on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Chelsea need to rediscover their consistency if they are to hold onto their Champions League status in 2019/20.

Their resurgent second-half display against beleaguered Arsenal at the weekend proves they have the ability to finish teams off, but the Blues need to come out of the blocks quickly in each game if they are to succeed.

Prediction: Brighton 1-2 Chelsea

