How to watch NFL in the UK – live stream and TV fixture news for BBC, Sky and NOW TV

UK fans have really started to get the NFL bug, especially as there have been no less than four games from the premier US football league held in the country during 2019. No wonder more people than ever are tuning into live NFL action on their TVs, tablets and phones to keep abreast of all the latest action.

Sunday evenings are dominated by sharp-shooting quarter-backs, rapid-running receivers, relentless running backs and hard-hitting defensive behemoths.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the remaining fixtures including UK start times and broadcast details, as well as compiling a handy guide of how to watch the matches on British TV screens through BBC, Sky Sports, NOW TV and with your NFL game pass.

How to watch NFL in the UK

Sky Sports show coverage of the NFL season across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app.

You can also watch via NOW TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NFL Gamepass is one of the most popular ways for UK NFL fans to soak up the action, with almost every game broadcasted live on the service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

The only games not broadcast on Gamepass are Sunday games shown on Sky Sports, though the fantastic NFL Redzone – which flicks between every live game when exciting moments arrive – does include snippets of blackout games on Sky Sports Mix.

NFL 2019 fixtures – UK TV schedule

Times and dates are UK time. All games start at 6:00pm unless specified

Sky Sports TV games will be updated in bold when confirmed

NFL Week 17 fixtures

Sunday 29th December

Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings

Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs

Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers

New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams (9:25pm)

Washington Redskins @ Dallas Cowboys (9:25pm)

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars (9:25pm)

Oakland Raiders @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens (9:25pm)

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants (9:25pm)

Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans (9:25pm)

Monday 30th December

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks (1:20am)

NFL play-off dates

Saturday 4th January 2020

AFC Wildcard round – TBC

NFC Wildcard round – TBC

Sunday 5th January 2020

AFC Wildcard round – TBC

NFC Wildcard round – TBC

Saturday 11th January 2020

AFC Divisional round – TBC

NFC Divisional round – TBC

Sunday 12th January 2020

AFC Divisional round – TBC

NFC Divisional round – TBC

Sunday 19th January 2020

AFC Championship game – TBC

NFC Championship game – TBC

Sunday 2nd February 2020

Super Bowl LIV – TBC