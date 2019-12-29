Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Liverpool v Wolves: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Liverpool v Wolves: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Liverpool and Wolves go head-to-head in the Premier League this weekend

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Liverpool

Liverpool continue their relentless march towards the Premier League title with a showdown against Wolves.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Wolves game on TV and online.

What time is Liverpool v Wolves?

Liverpool v Wolves will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 29th December 2019.

How to watch Liverpool v Wolves on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 4:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s wand-like right boot stole the show against Leicester, but he is simply one of many match-winning superstars right across the pitch for Liverpool.

Whenever some stars dip in form, plenty others are there to step up and deliver, and that level of depth has turned Liverpool into the beast they are today.

Wolves are an impressive outfit but they will be no match for Jurgen Klopp’s all-conquering superstars who are genuinely on course for an invincible season.

Advertisement

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Wolves

Tags

You might like

NFL Cleveland Browns

NFL 2019 season schedule and UK TV guide

Andy Murray

Sport calendar 2019 Our complete TV guide to sporting events this year

FAWSL trophy

FA WSL Fixtures, how to watch and FA Player details

2020 Formula 1 race calendar

Formula 1 2020 race calendar and TV guide