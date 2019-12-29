Celtic v Rangers: How to watch Old Firm derby on TV and live stream

Celtic host Rangers in a fiery Old Firm derby clash that could go a long way toward determining the ultimate Scottish Premiership champions in 2019/20.

The Bhoys sit five points clear at the top, though Rangers have a game in hand and would shift the title race into their own hands if they get one over Celtic this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Celtic v Rangers game on TV and online.

What time is Celtic v Rangers?

Celtic v Rangers will kick off at 12:30pm on Sunday 29th December 2019.

How to watch Celtic v Rangers on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 12:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Celtic are on a roll – they’ve lost just once and won 17 of 19 in the league so far this campaign.

Rangers remain legitimate title contenders but every result is crucial in the race for top spot and probably can’t afford any slip ups in Old Firm clashes until the end of the season.

Alfredo Morelos returned to the side following suspension with a winner against Kilmarnock with a point to prove, and could do enough to squeeze out a draw.

Prediction: Celtic 1-1 Rangers