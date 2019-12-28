Sport on TV 2019 calendar: How to watch every event on Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime, BBC and more
Find out which channel every major sporting event is on TV this year, including full details from BBC, ITV, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Eurosport and more
Find out when and where every major sporting event in 2019 is on TV with RadioTimes.com’s full guide to the year in sport.
From the 2019 Davis Cup Finals – featuring Andy Murray – to the Anthony Joshua’s huge rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr to the 2019/20 Premier League season, we’ve listed all the major sporting events taking place this year.
RadioTimes.com will regularly update and add events to our guide to the best sport on BBC, ITV, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Eurosport and more, meaning you’ll never miss a moment.
Sport on TV in 2019 calendar
Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.
November
1st Nov – 3rd Dec: Cricket – England tour of New Zealand
Tour schedule, how to watch, UK times
18-24th: Davis Cup tennis (BBC)
Tournament preview, how to watch, schedule
24th: WWE Survivor series (Sky Sports Box Office/WWE Network)
Preview, UK times and how to watch FREE
26th Nov – 8th Dec: UK Snooker Championship (BBC/Eurosport)
Tournament preview, how to watch, schedule – coming soon
December
1st: F1 season ends: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Sky Sports/NOW TV)
Race preview, UK start times, TV guide – coming soon
7th: Boxing – Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr (Sky Sports Box Office)
Fight preview, UK start time, TV guide
12th Dec – 1st Jan: PDC World Darts Championships (Sky Sports/NOW TV)
Tournament preview, how to watch, schedule
15th: WWE TLC (Sky Sports Box Office/WWE Network)