Christmas football on Sky Sports: Full list of Premier League, Football League, Carabao Cup and Scottish Premiership games on TV
Sky Sports boast a bumper offering of football matches on TV this Christmas
Sky Sports is offering up another stack of live football matches this Christmas – including Premier League, Football League and Scottish Premiership encounters.
There will be 46 games shown live on Sky Sports from the start of December until the first round of fixtures in 2020.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of football games on Sky Sports this Christmas on TV and online.
Football on Sky Sports this Christmas
Friday 6th December
Championship:: Millwall v Nottingham Forest (7:45pm)
Saturday 7th December
Championship: Huddersfield v Leeds (12:30pm)
Premier League: Man City v Man Utd (5:30pm)
Sunday 8th December
Championship: West Brom v Swansea (12:00pm)
Premier League: Aston Villa v Leicester (2:00pm)
Premier League: Brighton v Wolves (4:30pm)
Monday 9th December
Premier League: West Ham Utd v Arsenal (8:00pm)
Tuesday 10th December
Championship: Preston v Fulham (7:45pm)
Wednesday 11th December
Championship: Birmingham v QPR (7:45pm)
Championship: Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm)
Friday 13th December
Championship: Charlton v Hull (7:45pm)
Saturday 14th December
Championship: Birmingham v West Brom (12:30pm)
Premier League: Southampton v West Ham (5:30pm)
Sunday 15th December
Scottish Premiership: Motherwell v Rangers (12:00pm)
Premier League: Man Utd v Everton (2:00pm)
Premier League: Arsenal v Man City (4:30pm)
Monday 16th December
Premier League: Crystal Palace v Brighton (8:00pm)
Tuesday 17th December
Carabao Cup Aston Villa v Liverpool (7:45pm)
Wednesday 18th December
Carabao Cup Oxford v Man City (7:45pm)
Friday 20th December
Championship: Middlesbrough v Stoke (7:45pm)
Saturday 21st December
Championship: Cardiff v Preston (12:30pm)
Premier League: Man City v Leicester (5:30pm)
Sunday 22nd December
Championship: Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City (12:00pm)
Premier League: Watford v Man Utd (2:00pm)
Premier League: Tottenham v Chelsea (4:30pm)
Monday 23rd December
Championship: Blackburn v Wigan (7:45pm)
Thursday 26th December
Scottish Premiership: Hearts v Hibernian (12:30pm)
Championship: Brentford v Swansea (3:00pm)
Championship: Leeds v Preston (5:15pm)
Championship: Reading v QPR (7:30pm)
Saturday 28th December
Premier League: Brighton v Bournemouth (12:30pm)
Premier League: Norwich v Tottenham (5:30pm)
Sunday 29th December
Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers (12:30pm)
Premier League: Arsenal v Chelsea (2:00pm)
Premier League: Liverpool v Wolves (4:30pm)
Monday 30th December
Championship: Derby v Charlton (7:45pm)
Wednesday 1st January
Championship: Millwall v Luton (12:45pm)
League 1: Wycombe v Ipswich (3:00pm)
Championship: West Brom v Leeds (5:15pm)
Thursday 2nd January
Championship: Derby v Barnsley (7:45pm)
Championship: Swansea v Charlton (7:45pm)
How to watch football on Sky Sports
