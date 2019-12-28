Accessibility Links

Burnley v Man Utd: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Burnley and Man Utd go head-to-head in the Premier League this weekend

Manchester United

Manchester United make the short trip to face Burnley this weekend as they bid to rediscover consistent winning form.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Burnley v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is Burnley v Man Utd?

Burnley v Man Utd will kick off at 7:45pm on Saturday 28th December 2019.

How to watch Burnley v Man Utd on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

United produced an emphatic display to beat Newcastle 4-1 at Old Trafford on Boxing Day but need to back up strong results… with more strong results.

Patchy form will steer United nowhere relevant with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the wheel, but a victory over Burnley would put pressure on the teams above with Chelsea teetering on the edge of the top four.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Man Utd

