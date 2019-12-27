Wolves v Man City: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Manchester City have a score to settle with Wolves in their Premier League clash – live on Amazon Prime.

Both teams must wait until the day after Boxing Day for a bite of Christmas football, meaning they can assess the table before kicking off at Molineux.

Wolves stunned City in a 2-0 victory at the Etihad earlier in the season and another result like that could definitively kill off City’s faint hopes of clawing their way back into the Premier League title race.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wolves v Man City game via Amazon Prime on TV and online.

What time is Wolves v Man City?

Wolves v Man City will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 27th December 2019.

How to watch Wolves v Man City on Amazon Prime

You can watch Wolves v Man City on Amazon Prime through their Premier League page.

All you need to do is select which game you want to watch from the list.

If you don’t have an account, check out the latest Amazon Prime offers including a 30-day free trial that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Wolves’ big win at the Etihad exposed City’s defensive issues to the rest of the league, with several capitalising since.

However, with Kevin De Bruyne purring back into top form, Riyad Mahrez stepping up to deliver dangerous displays on the regular and a wealth of other attacking options chipping in to soften the burden on Gabriel Jesus, City should be able to seize revenge,

Prediction: Wolves 1-2 Man City